Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Loses arbitration case

Realmuto will make $2.9 million in 2018 after losing his arbitration case, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Realmuto proposed a figure of $3.5 million. The catcher is set for his fourth season as the primary catcher for Miami, and although he didn't maintain his batting average from 2016, he did end up with better slugging numbers last season. In total, he compiled a slash line of .278/.332/.451 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI in 141 games, while also sprinkling in eight stolen bases. He should have solid value heading into this upcoming season, although his RBI numbers may come down a tad given the state of the club's current roster.