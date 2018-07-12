Marlins' J.T. Realmuto: Returns from paternity leave

Realmuto was activated from the paternity leave list Thursday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Realmuto should be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Phillies after being away from the team for the past three days due to the birth of his child. In a corresponding move, Chad Wallach was optioned to the minors.

