Chisholm went 2-for-2 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The 26-year-old center fielder is batting .321 (9-for-28) this spring with a 2:9 BB:K, and while he is looking for his first homer, he does have two doubles and two steals in two attempts. The Marlins are still waiting to see what a healthy Chisholm might do over a full campaign -- he's played 157 games over the last two seasons combined, posting a .251/.312/.487 slash line with 33 homers and 34 stolen bases.