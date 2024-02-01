Chisholm (toe) will make $2.625 million in 2024 after losing his arbitration hearing with the Marlins on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Entering his first year of arbitration eligibility, Chisholm had asked Miami for $2.9 million. Instead, he will have to settle for $275,000 less than his desired salary after appearing in 157 games across the past two seasons. Chisholm underwent surgery in October to address the turf toe in his right foot and is expected to be ready to go by Opening Day.