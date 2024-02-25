Chisholm (toe) is starting in center field and batting cleanup for Sunday's spring game against the Nationals, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Chisholm played through turf toe for much of 2023 and underwent surgery to address the injury in October, but he's game ready early in spring training, as expected. The 26-year-old played in 97 games last season and posted a .250/.304/.457 slash line with 19 home runs and 22 steals.
