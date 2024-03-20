Chisholm went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's split-squad game against the Cardinals.
Both blasts came off Kyle Gibson, and Chisholm actually homered in three straight at-bats including Monday's long ball off Houston's Josh Hader. The 26-year-old center fielder is batting .364 (12-for-33) this spring with two doubles in addition to his three home runs over the last couple days, and he's also 2-for-2 on steal attempts. If Chisholm can avoid the injuries that have plagued his career to date, he has the talent to deliver a 30-30 campaign.
