Luzardo didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Phillies, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The southpaw was impressive, generating 19 swinging strikes among his 92 pitches, but he left the game on the hook for his seventh loss until the Marlins tied it up in the eighth inning. Luzardo has reeled off four straight quality starts and five in his last six outings, compiling a 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB through 38.1 innings over the latter stretch.