Luzardo is focused on pitching deeper into games this season, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

With Sandy Alcantara out for all of 2024 while he recovers from Tommy John surgery, Luzardo is stepping into the role of staff ace for the Marlins, and he's taking the job seriously. "First-pitch strikes are No. 1 probably on his list, and then early outs," manager Skip Schumaker said Tuesday. "We want him to eat up innings. He wants to eat up innings and he wants to be the ace of the staff... He wants to show that he can go deep in games and help out the bullpen and be that guy." Luzardo lasted at least seven innings in only five of his 32 starts last season, although he did produce 17 quality starts, so better pitch efficiency would put less pressure on the Miami bullpen. The 26-year-old southpaw struggled to put away hitters in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, allowing three runs on five hits over 3.1 innings and 67 pitches (45 strikes), but he struck out four without walking a batter and now sports a 12:1 K:BB through 12 spring frames.