Cueto (biceps) could be sidelined for several weeks, Barry Jackson and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald report.

Marlins manager Skip Schumaker expressed optimism last week that Cueto would only require a minimum-length stay on the 15-day IL, but the veteran right-hander will essentially have to start over from scratch with his buildup after missing most of spring training and then exiting his Marlins debut due to a biceps injury. He certainly won't be ready for activation when first eligible next Wednesday.