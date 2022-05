Berti was activated off the COVID-19 injured list Friday and will lead off and play second base against Atlanta, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Berti last played in a big-league game three weeks ago, but he's ready to go after going 1-for-3 in a pair of rehab games. He'll start in place of Jazz Chisholm, who's battling a hamstring injury, though Chisholm is expected to return at some point over the weekend, pushing Berti back to the bench.