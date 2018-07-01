Urena (shoulder) could return to the Marlins' rotation Tuesday at the earliest, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Though Monday marks the first day Urena is eligible to return, the club plans to give him an extra breather after his scheduled bullpen session Sunday. "He's not pitching Monday," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told the media. "Tuesday would be the first day he would be able to pitch, in our minds." Though the specific day isn't known, the right-hander appears set to have his return come sometime around July 4, making him a safer play for fantasy managers with weekly lineup transactions.