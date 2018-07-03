Urena (shoulder) is expected to be reinstated from the disabled list and start Wednesday against the Rays, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.

Urena has been dealing with a shoulder issue since June 22, although he appears to have returned to health, and he should be ready to go following his latest bullpen session Sunday. He's made 16 starts in 2018, accruing a 4.40 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with a 75:21 K:BB over 94 innings.