Smith (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and striking out one to earn the win over the Mets in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Smith relieved starter Trevor Rogers to begin the fifth inning, putting him in position for the win. The 33-year-old Smith has pitched multiple innings in four of his eight outings this season. He has a 2.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and eight strikeouts through 12 innings. While he has a save this year, Smith is unlikely to factor into late-inning duties often.