Smith (finger) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Thursday.

Smith missed the final few days of the regular season due to a fractured nail, and he's now expected to test free agency following his removal from the 40-man roster. The 33-year-old made 16 appearances (one start) during his first season with the Marlins in 2020, posting a 6.84 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 26.1 innings.