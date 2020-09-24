Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured nail Thursday.
Smith struggled mightily in Wednesday's outing, and his injury could have contributed to his lack of results. The right-hander will be sidelined at least 10 days as a result. He'd be eligible to return if the Marlins advance to the National League Division Series, but it's unclear whether he'd be healthy enough to do so. Smith posted a 6.84 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 26.1 innings during 16 appearances (one start) during the regular season.