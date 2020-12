Smith has signed a one-year, $500,000 contract with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Smith has posted a career 5.60 ERA while logging 184.2 major-league innings since 2015. The right-hander, who most recently hurled 26.1 frames for the Marlins in 2020, will now head overseas to pitch for Kiwoom.