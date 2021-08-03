The Marlins released Smith on July 22.
After signing with the Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization this winter, Smith made only two starts overseas before getting released by the club. He then returned stateside and quickly linked up with Miami on a minor-league deal, after he previously made 16 appearances (one start) for the Marlins in 2020. During his three-month stint at Triple-A Jacksonville, Smith posted a 2.76 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 32.2 innings, but those numbers weren't good enough for him to earn a promotion to the big leagues. He'll presumably look to land a minor-league deal with another organization.