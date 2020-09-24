Smith (1-1) allowed five runs on five hits (one home run) while striking out one through an inning of work Wednesday as he was handed the loss against the Braves.

Smith entered the game to begin the fourth to relieve Sixto Sanchez after he struggled early on. The 33-year-old retired two of the first three batters he faced before allowing three straight singles which resulted in two runs for the Braves to put them up 6-4. It did not end there as Smith would serve up a three-run blast to Dansby Swanson to cap off a five-run inning. The right-hander has had a pretty horrible season as he owns a 6.84 ERA, and an 18:11 K:BB while also surrendering 33 hits in 26.1 innings of work.