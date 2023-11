Miami signed Tyler to a minor-league contract Thursday with an invitation to major-league spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Tyler spent the entire 2023 season with the Double-A affiliate of the Mariners and posted a rough 5.60 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 135 innings. The soon-to-be 27-year-old will function as organizational pitching depth for the Marlins leading into the 2024 campaign.