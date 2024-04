The Marlins selected Tyler from Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Tyler will return to the majors for the first time since 2022, when appeared in two games for the Padres. He struggled in his last outing with Triple-A Jacksonville on April 14, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks over 3.1 innings while striking out four. Tyler will provide bullpen depth for the Marlins after the team transferred left-hander Josh Simpson (elbow) to the 60-day IL on Saturday.