Tyler signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday.
Tyler has now changed organizations five times this season, but his latest move was on his own accord after he elected free agency earlier this month rather than accepting an outright assignment to the Padres' Triple-A affiliate in El Paso. The 25-year-old right-hander will report to Triple-A Sacramento with his new organization and will hope to earn a call-up to the major-league club at some point in the second half of the season.