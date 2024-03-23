The Marlins informed Meyer on Saturday that he would make the team's Opening Day roster, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

Alongside winning a roster spot, Meyer is also the favorite to begin the season as the fifth member of Miami's starting rotation. The 25-year-old right-hander fired seven scoreless innings this spring while striking out five batters and walking one. Meyer's time in the majors may be short-lived, however, with Eury Perez (elbow), Braxton Garrett (shoulder) and Edward Cabrera (shoulder) all expected to return from their injuries within the first month or so of the season.