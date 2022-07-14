Rojas was removed midway through the top of the ninth inning of Thursday's game against the Pirates after suffering an apparent facial injury in a collision at second base with Oneil Cruz, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. He went 1-for-4 with a base hit prior to departing.

While he was sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt, Cruz's helmet struck Rojas in the face. Though Rojas applied the tag for the out, he exited the contest immediately, forcing the Marlins to reshuffle their infield after second baseman Jon Berti (groin) had already exited earlier in the contest. Rojas could be sent in for concussion testing before the Marlins determine his status for their three-game series with the Phillies this weekend.