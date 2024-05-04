Weathers (2-3) took the loss Friday against the Athletics, allowing three runs on five hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Despite yielding three runs, Weathers completed six innings to collect his second quality start of the season. Most importantly, the Miami lefty was able to control the free passes Friday night, allowing no walks for the first time since a June 15, 2023 start against Cleveland as member of the Padres. Weathers is scheduled to make his next start against the Dodgers on the road.