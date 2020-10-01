Alcantara earned the win against the Cubs on Wednesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

The lone blemish was a solo homer off the bat of Ian Happ in the fifth inning. Alcantara spent time on the COVID-19 IL earlier this season and struggled in his first start back, but he has been better than ever since turning the page on that Aug. 30 outing with only nine earned runs allowed in his last 38 innings. Miami may have two futures aces atop the rotation in Alcantara and Sixto Sanchez.