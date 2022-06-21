Sanchez (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a 20-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The activity represents another incremental step forward for Sanchez, who was recently cleared to play catch off a mound but hadn't thrown any pitches. He'll likely need to complete several bullpen sessions featuring his full arsenal before the Marlins allow him to face hitters in live batting practice. Given the multiple hurdles Sanchez still has to clear in his recovery from shoulder surgery, he may not be cleared to pitch in 2022, even at the minor-league level.
More News
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Playing catch off mound•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Unlikely to pitch this year•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Advances to dry mound work•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases distance again•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Ups throwing distance•
-
Marlins' Sixto Sanchez: Increases throwing distance•