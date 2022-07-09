Okert gave up a run on a hit, two walks and a hit by pitch while striking out one in the eighth inning Friday to record his 12th hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

Brought in to face New York's 2-3-4 hitters in a 4-1 game, Okert made things a little too interesting by serving up a solo shot to Francisco Lindor before loading the bases with two outs. Fortunately, the southpaw got Eduardo Escobar to fly out to end the rally. Okert has given up runs in back-to-back appearances, but with Tanner Scott still holding down the closer role, Okert's spot as the Marlins' top left-handed setup man seems fairly secure. Since the beginning of June, he sports a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB through 13.1 innings with three wins and six holds.