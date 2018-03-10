Mets' Amed Rosario: Leading off against Yankees
Rosario (groin) will bat leadoff and play three innings in the field at shortstop against the Yankees on Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Rosario returned to game action Friday, receiving two at-bats as the designated hitter versus Detroit. He's not out of the woods just yet but playing the field will be a good test for the groin, even if it's just for a few innings. Expect the 22-year-old to shed any limitations if all goes well this weekend.
