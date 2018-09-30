Rosario is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.

Rosario did not start Saturday's game, but he came in partway through and logged four plate appearances. There's a similar plan for Sunday's contest, as Jose Reyes will start and is expected to get one at-bat, per Mike Puma of the New York Post. Rosario very well could replace him then, effectively giving him nearly a full game at shortstop.

