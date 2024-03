Baty (back) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The Mets scratched Baty from Wednesday's lineup due to back tightness, but the issue was described as minor and he seems to have already turned the page. Baty is sitting with a .669 OPS this spring, and while he still projects as the primary starter at third base, there have been rumors that the Mets are looking at bringing in J.D. Davis after Davis was cut loose by San Francisco.