Baty was scratched from the Mets' lineup ahead of Wednesday's spring training game versus Houston due to minor back tightness, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Describing Baty's injury as "minor" suggests the team doesn't consider his back to be a huge issue, and Baty's availability for Opening Day shouldn't be affected. The 24-year-old infielder is 7-for-29 with a homer, three RBI and six runs scored so far this spring and projects as New York's primary third baseman despite a lack of offensive production across his MLB career.