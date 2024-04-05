Scott allowed three runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- over four innings against Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. He struck out nine without issuing a walk.

Making his first career start at the Triple-A level, Scott cruised through three but was touched up for homers by Everson Pereira and Jeter Downs in the fourth inning. The 9:0 K:BB offers a glimpse at why scouts and prospect evaluators are high on the 24-year-old right-hander -- especially so on the heels of his strong showing in the Grapefruit League. There was some talk that Scott could get the call to Queens earlier than expected, but the Mets signed Julio Teheran to a one-year, major-league contract Wednesday, which likely pushes Scott's big-league debut to this summer barring additional injuries to the Mets' rotation.