Peterson (1-3) took the loss Tuesday, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings as the Mets fell 2-1 to the Red Sox. He struck out three.

The left-hander was solid in his second quality start of the season, tossing 60 of 92 pitches for strikes, but he got the Jacob deGrom treatment from the Mets' offense. Homers have been an issue in the early going for Peterson as he's served up four in only 19.1 innings, fueling a 5.59 ERA and undermining a strong 21:7 K:BB. He'll look for a better result in his next outing Sunday in Philadelphia.