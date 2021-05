Diaz was removed from Sunday's win over the Phillies due to back tightness, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Diaz admitted that he was dealing with a tight back during a mound visit with no outs in the bottom of the ninth, but he tried to pitch through the injury. The issue likely contributed to his struggles in his appearance, and he'll be evaluated by the Mets on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.