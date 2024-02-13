Diaz (knee) had no issues after throwing a bullpen session Monday on a back mound at the Mets' spring training complex, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

"Finally back," the right-hander said after the session. "I'm ready to go." Diaz missed the entire 2023 campaign due to a knee injury he suffered in the World Baseball Classic, but he appears fully recovered from surgery and ready to resume his role as the Mets' closer. While he is throwing off a mound, the 29-year-old has yet to begin fielding bunts or covering bases during defensive drills, but those milestones will happen soon enough as spring training ramps up. Diaz recorded 32 saves in both 2021 and 2022, and if he stays healthy in 2024 he figures to deliver similar numbers again.