Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against Atlanta on Sunday, registering two strikeouts.

Diaz was called upon to protect a three-run lead and successfully retired all three batters he faced on 15 pitches. The spotless outing was a welcome sign after the closer imploded in his previous save opportunity, allowing five runs and recording only one out against Philadelphia. Overall, Diaz has converted 17 of 21 save opportunities this season while compiling a 4.78 ERA and 52:10 K:BB in 32 innings.

