Lindor went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Reds.

Lindor entered the game mired in a 1-for-31 slump but doubled that hit total Sunday, including driving a 2-1 fourth-inning pitch from Andrew Abbott over the left field wall for his first home run of the season. After posting his fourth 30-home-run season and first 30/30 campaign last year, it was only a matter of time before Lindor would break out of his early-season slumber.