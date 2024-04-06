Lindor went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's win over the Reds.

After hitting second in the Mets' first six games of the season, Lindor bumped up to the leadoff spot Friday and brought home the team's first run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Lindor's had a slow start to the campaign, going 1-for-26 (.038) with a 4:6 BB:K, but it's far too early to panic over the 30-year-old shortstop as he looks to provide an encore to his 30-30 season from 2023.