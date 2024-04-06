Lindor went 0-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in Friday's win over the Reds.
After hitting second in the Mets' first six games of the season, Lindor bumped up to the leadoff spot Friday and brought home the team's first run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Lindor's had a slow start to the campaign, going 1-for-26 (.038) with a 4:6 BB:K, but it's far too early to panic over the 30-year-old shortstop as he looks to provide an encore to his 30-30 season from 2023.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Swats first spring homer•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Should be restriction-free for camp•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Elbow surgery to remove bone spur•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Huge day in twin bill•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: First 30-steal campaign•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Nabs steal No. 25•