Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The 30-year-old shortstop drove a 2-2 pitch from Steven Matz deep to left-center field in the first inning, giving Lindor his first long ball of the spring. He had a bone spur removed from his elbow in October but came into camp healthy, and he's gone 5-for-22 so far in Grapefruit League action with two doubles in addition to Saturday's homer. Lindor put together his first career 30-30 campaign in 2023 despite the bone spur, and expectations are high for the four-time All-Star this season.