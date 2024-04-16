Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's win over the Pirates.

It's been a tough start to the campaign for the shortstop, but Lindor is beginning to come around. He's delivered back-to-back two-hit games, and over the last eight contests he's batting .257 (9-for-35) with two doubles, a homer, four RBI, six runs and a sharp 4:1 BB:K.