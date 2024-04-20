Lindor went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Dodgers.

Lindor cracked a 390-foot two-run homer off Daniel Hudson in the seventh inning to put the Mets ahead for good. After opening the season with a dreadful 1-for-31 stretch, the Mets shortstop has started to look better at the plate lately. Lindor is batting .255 (12-for-47) with two homers, 10 runs scored and three RBI over his last 11 games.