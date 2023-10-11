Lindor underwent surgery Tuesday to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

It's not clear how long the elbow had been an issue for Lindor, but he is expected to be fully ready for the beginning of spring training. The veteran shortstop had his first-ever 30-30 season in 2023, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases while slashing .254/.336/.470.