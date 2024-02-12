Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns implied Monday that Lindor (elbow) is fully healthy ahead of spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Stearns noted that lefty David Peterson (hip), infielder Ronny Mauricio (knee) and right-hander Kyle Crick (calf) are the only players who will be held out of drills to begin camp, which suggests that Lindor has a clean bill of health after he underwent surgery in October to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. The injury didn't cost Lindor any time in 2023, with the 30-year-old finishing his third season with the Mets with a .254/.336/.470 slash line to go with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases over 160 games.