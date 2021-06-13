Mets manager Luis Rojas said deGrom (elbow) checked out fine after playing catch Sunday, putting the right-hander on track to make his next turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Cubs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

DeGrom cruised through the first six innings during Friday's win over the Padres, but he was pulled after tossing just 80 pitches with what the Mets described as right flexor tendinitis. Though the fact that he's dealing with another elbow-related issue is less than ideal, deGrom seems to have at least temporarily cleared up concern about his health by feeling normal while playing catch two days after exiting his start. DeGrom looks like he'll return to the mound Wednesday without any major workload restrictions.