Marisnick is expected to open the season as the Mets' No. 4 outfielder.

The 28-year-old appeared to have a path to a more significant role early in the season when the team had multiple outfielders on the shelf in camp, including Michael Conforto (oblique) and Yoenis Cespedes (ankle), but the delayed start to the campaign should allow everyone to be healthy for Opening Day, although Cespedes' status may still be up in the air given his lengthy layoff. For his part, Marisnick put together a spring line that didn't look out of place from the rest of his big-league career, slashing .227/.320/.455 with a homer and a steal (in three attempts) over 25 plate appearances. The best-case scenario for the former Astro might be as a center field platoon partner for Brandon Nimmo.