Mets' Jake Marisnick: Set for fourth OF role
Marisnick is expected to open the season as the Mets' No. 4 outfielder.
The 28-year-old appeared to have a path to a more significant role early in the season when the team had multiple outfielders on the shelf in camp, including Michael Conforto (oblique) and Yoenis Cespedes (ankle), but the delayed start to the campaign should allow everyone to be healthy for Opening Day, although Cespedes' status may still be up in the air given his lengthy layoff. For his part, Marisnick put together a spring line that didn't look out of place from the rest of his big-league career, slashing .227/.320/.455 with a homer and a steal (in three attempts) over 25 plate appearances. The best-case scenario for the former Astro might be as a center field platoon partner for Brandon Nimmo.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, 2020 advice
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Ramos
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, advice
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...