McNeil (biceps) is starting at second base and batting cleanup in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Tim Healey of Newsdayreports.

Discomfort in his left biceps has kept McNeil out of Grapefruit League action thus far, but he'll make his spring debut Tuesday after playing five frames in a minor-league game over the weekend. The 31-year-old is poised to open the campaign as the Mets' primary second baseman and will get in a few game appearances ahead of the March 28 opener versus Milwaukee.