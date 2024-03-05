Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that McNeil (biceps) is feeling "a lot better" and could return to Grapefruit League games soon, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil has been battling some left biceps soreness but did not require an MRI and it sounds like he's almost put the injury in the rearview mirror. The 31-year-old also has a partial UCL tear in the elbow of the same arm, which surely factors into the Mets being careful here. McNeil is slated to be the club's primary second baseman in 2024.