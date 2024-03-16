McNeil (biceps) will make his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday against the Cardinals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

McNeil has yet to make his spring training debut while dealing with discomfort in his left biceps. The Mets will have the second-baseman play five innings in a minor league game Sunday, and he will be in the lineup Tuesday. Barring any setbacks, McNeill should be good to go for Opening Day. He slashed .270/.333/.378 with 10 home runs and 55 RBI over 648 plate appearances in 2023.