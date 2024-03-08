McNeil (biceps) will begin swinging a bat again Saturday, The New York Post reports.

The 31-year-old is expected to play defense in a minor-league game Friday, per MLB.com, but he won't hit. McNeil has yet to see any Grapefruit League action this spring as he's been brought along slowly due to a partial ligament tear in his left elbow, and the Mets' caution was justified when he reported bicep soreness in the same arm earlier this week. If McNeil ends up not being ready for Opening Day, the team could turn to a platoon of Joey Wendle and Zack Short at second base.