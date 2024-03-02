Manager Carlos Mendoza said Saturday that McNeil is dealing with left biceps soreness and will be shut down from hitting for a few days, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

McNeil will not undergo an MRI as the injury isn't believed to be serious enough to warrant that, but the infielder will be reassessed by the team Tuesday. He was expected to make his spring training debut in the first week of March, but the Mets are opting for the cautious approach given the biceps soreness is in the same arm that McNeil sustained a partial ligament tear late last season. He slashed .270/.333/.378 with 10 home runs and 55 RBI over 648 plate appearances in 2023.